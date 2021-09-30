Streamr (DATA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.91 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, Streamr has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $86.58 million and $10.91 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00054097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00117349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011463 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00169834 BTC.

About Streamr

DATA is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

