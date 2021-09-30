Strike (STRK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.76 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Strike has a market cap of $152.14 million and approximately $11.76 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $50.90 or 0.00116102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00065213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00103024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00136405 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,767.24 or 0.99835582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.57 or 0.06842193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.76 or 0.00752190 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,989,029 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.