Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 115.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:SBBP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,266. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $138.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.58. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 19.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 376,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,197,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 85,496 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,542,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $3,253,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth $2,920,000. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

