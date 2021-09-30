StrongHands (SHND) Achieves Market Cap of $309,875.48

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $309,875.48 and $39.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000157 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000034 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,756,043,654 coins and its circulating supply is 17,342,849,300 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

