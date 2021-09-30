Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 216,985 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 216,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $13,307,690.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 351,070 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $23,023,170.60.

On Friday, September 17th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 485,109 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $32,900,092.38.

On Monday, September 13th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 400,810 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $25,844,228.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 225,267 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $14,376,539.94.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 750,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $49,447,500.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 257,033 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $16,884,497.77.

NASDAQ ZI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.19. 1,556,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,939. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

