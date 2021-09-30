Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $373.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00054922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00119189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00174841 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.