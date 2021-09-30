Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Short Interest Update

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the August 31st total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,354,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SGMD remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,210,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,962,539. Sugarmade has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
Sugarmade Company Profile
