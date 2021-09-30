Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Short Interest Update

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the August 31st total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,354,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SGMD remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,210,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,962,539. Sugarmade has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Get Sugarmade alerts:

Sugarmade Company Profile

Sugarmade, Inc is a product and branding marketing company, which invests in operations and technologies with disruptive potential. It also produces and supplies custom printed and generic supplies servicing quick service restaurants. The firm operates through paper and paper-based products, such as paper cups, cup lids, and food containers; non-medical supplies, such as non-medical fascial mask; cannabis products delivery service and sales.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Sugarmade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sugarmade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.