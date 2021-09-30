Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:SMIHU remained flat at $$10.05 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,411. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.