Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Trading 0.4% Higher

Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 488 ($6.38) and last traded at GBX 487 ($6.36). 1,355,529 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 617,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 485 ($6.34).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital cut shares of Sumo Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Sumo Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 513 ($6.70) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 486.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 409.32. The company has a market cap of £835.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.00.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

