Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis Sells 3,000 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $99,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $29,459.30.

On Friday, September 24th, Brian Edward Davis sold 131 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $4,716.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $102,180.00.

SNCY stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $33.54. 105,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period.

SNCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

