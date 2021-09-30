Sun (New) (SUN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.92 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Sun (New) has a market cap of $126.32 million and $6.92 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sun (New) has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002174 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00065129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00054097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00102517 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

