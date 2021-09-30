Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of NOVA stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,586. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.97. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

