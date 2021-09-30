Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,169,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216,502. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $325,174.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $881,852.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,524 shares of company stock worth $8,004,315. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sunrun by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

