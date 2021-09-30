Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.56 and last traded at $44.56. Approximately 274,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,211,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $131,049.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,315. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,880,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,761 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,852,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,972,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

