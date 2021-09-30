Super Zero Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $889,748.00 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $55.90 million and $889,748.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.15 or 0.06847830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00107187 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 630,015,678 coins and its circulating supply is 329,633,028 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

