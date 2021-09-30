SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) One Day Volume Hits $37,818.00

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001912 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $37,818.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00066462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00104878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00139026 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,518.06 or 0.99661933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.96 or 0.06920670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.87 or 0.00764599 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,170,385 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

