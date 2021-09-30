Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.28

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 22973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWDBY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities started coverage on Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from SEK 184 to SEK 188 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 39.96%.

About Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.