Swerve (SWRV) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.82 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001292 BTC on major exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $8.65 million and $7.82 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swerve has traded down 41.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00054610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00118430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00172586 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,559,925 coins and its circulating supply is 15,345,626 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

