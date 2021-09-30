Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Hits $0.0515 on Major Exchanges

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, Swingby has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Swingby coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $13.24 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002172 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00065484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00102612 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,158,740 coins. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

