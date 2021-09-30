Swiss National Bank Purchases 18,000 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Precision BioSciences worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,507,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 267.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 391,818 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1,031.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 391,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 356,980 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1,035.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 282,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 257,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

DTIL opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.51 million, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.73.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

