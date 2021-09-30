Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo Sells 123,750 Shares

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 123,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £120,037.50 ($156,829.76).

Shares of SLP stock opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £253.40 million and a P/E ratio of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 13.56 and a quick ratio of 12.92. Sylvania Platinum Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Sylvania Platinum’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

