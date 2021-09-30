SyncFab (MFG) One Day Volume Tops $11,428.00

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. One SyncFab coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SyncFab has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SyncFab has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00054455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00117607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00169758 BTC.

SyncFab Profile

SyncFab (CRYPTO:MFG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

SyncFab Coin Trading

