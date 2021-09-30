Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $92,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,410,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,557 shares of company stock worth $1,980,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

