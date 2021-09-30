SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Cut to $128.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target dropped by Barrington Research from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

NYSE SNX traded down $2.65 on Thursday, reaching $104.73. 1,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,408. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $164,559.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at $16,324,406.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $34,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,921. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

