Syntropy (NOIA) Trading Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Syntropy has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000756 BTC on exchanges. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $158.05 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00055837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00120176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00169687 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,446,793 coins. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

