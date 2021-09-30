Systelligence LLC Has $13.26 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Systelligence LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Systelligence LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $13,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,849,000 after buying an additional 221,980 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,230,000 after buying an additional 1,299,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,013,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,556,000 after buying an additional 23,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,751,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,655,000 after buying an additional 31,979 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.17. 14,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,081. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.41. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $150.60 and a one year high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.