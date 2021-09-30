Systelligence LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Systelligence LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.9% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $359.95. 3,490,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,394,691. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $266.97 and a twelve month high of $382.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

