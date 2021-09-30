T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to post $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $7.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.62.

TROW opened at $201.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $124.94 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,617,000 after purchasing an additional 242,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,688,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $883,653,000 after purchasing an additional 109,805 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after purchasing an additional 308,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

