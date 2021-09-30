Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.97

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 8214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.81.

The company has a market cap of $672.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at $38,830,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 165.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 22.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

