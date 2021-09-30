Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Trading Down 2.2%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02. 565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter.

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

