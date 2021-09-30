TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Up 6.6%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 115,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,910,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $6.90 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -24.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth about $5,277,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,148,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 65,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

