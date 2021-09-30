Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Down 7.5%

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)’s share price was down 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 106,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

TALS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). On average, analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALS. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

