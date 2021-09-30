Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Short Interest Update

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, a growth of 592.9% from the August 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 580,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,291. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

