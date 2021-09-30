Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.69

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.69 and traded as low as $1.35. Tarena International shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 110,451 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tarena International stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 163,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.29% of Tarena International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

