Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the August 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TMKR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 84,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,252. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. Tastemaker Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

