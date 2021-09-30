TD Securities Begins Coverage on TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

Equities research analysts at TD Securities began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
TIXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.46.
TELUS International (Cda) stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.18. 2,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,826. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $37.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion and a PE ratio of 57.87.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth approximately $264,203,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth approximately $129,663,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth approximately $102,402,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth approximately $55,967,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth approximately $62,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
