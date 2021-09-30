TD Securities Begins Coverage on TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

Equities research analysts at TD Securities began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.18. 2,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,826. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $37.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion and a PE ratio of 57.87.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth approximately $264,203,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth approximately $129,663,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth approximately $102,402,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth approximately $55,967,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth approximately $62,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.