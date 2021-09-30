TD Securities Increases Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target to C$75.00

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Methanex to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.09.

Shares of TSE MX traded down C$1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$58.37. 423,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,059. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$30.26 and a 52 week high of C$62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.41.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.6899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip Henry Cook acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.89 per share, with a total value of C$219,446.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,316,680.20. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total value of C$44,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$894,605.18. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154 over the last ninety days.

Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

