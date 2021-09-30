TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $99.00

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $99.00 and last traded at $108.54, with a volume of 7828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.84.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTDKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised TDK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised TDK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get TDK alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). TDK had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TDK Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.