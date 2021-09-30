TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Down 81.4% in September

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the August 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TCCPY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,792. TechnoPro has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21.

Get TechnoPro alerts:

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business divisions: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, and Others.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.