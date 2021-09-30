Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.56

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and traded as high as $22.25. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 132,851 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGLS. Raymond James upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tecnoglass by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

