Teekay LNG Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 6,453 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,148% compared to the average daily volume of 287 call options.

TGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

TGP stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

