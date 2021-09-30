Tele2 AB (publ)’s (TLTZY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.02. 659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $7.78.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.20 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 24.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

