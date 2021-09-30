Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TIAIY stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $4.08. 15,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,136. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $6.08.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.