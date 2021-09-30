Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TIAIY stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $4.08. 15,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,136. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $6.08.
About Telecom Italia
