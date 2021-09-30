TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

TIXT traded down C$0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$44.07. 37,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,963. TELUS International has a 52 week low of C$34.00 and a 52 week high of C$47.75.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.