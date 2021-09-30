TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.
TIXT traded down C$0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$44.07. 37,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,963. TELUS International has a 52 week low of C$34.00 and a 52 week high of C$47.75.
About TELUS International (Cda)
Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.