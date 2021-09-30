TELUS (TSE:T) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.37

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.37 and traded as high as C$28.18. TELUS shares last traded at C$27.86, with a volume of 1,753,345 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.89.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.96%.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

