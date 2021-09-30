Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will post $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $48.27 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.85%.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,730 shares of company stock valued at $19,546,086 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

