Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Tenaris (NYSE:TS)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE:TS traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 154,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,712. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenaris will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tenaris by 116.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806,271 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter valued at about $20,670,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 774.0% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 815,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after buying an additional 722,105 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 23.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after buying an additional 720,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 1,383,727.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 498,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

