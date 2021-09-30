TenUp Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One TenUp coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000920 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TenUp has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. TenUp has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $3.03 million worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TenUp Coin Profile

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 235,402,091 coins and its circulating supply is 28,477,485 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io

Buying and Selling TenUp

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

