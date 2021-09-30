TenX (PAY) Reaches One Day Volume of $273,870.00

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. One TenX coin can now be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TenX has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. TenX has a market cap of $9.36 million and $273,870.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00054853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00118631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00173217 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

