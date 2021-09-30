Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 772.7% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 49,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,029. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEZNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

